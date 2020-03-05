Global  

One Day After Calling for Politics to Be Put Aside, Trump Rages Against Joe Biden in Misleading Twitter Rant

Mediaite Friday, 13 March 2020
One Day After Calling for Politics to Be Put Aside, Trump Rages Against Joe Biden in Misleading Twitter RantJust one day after calling for politics to be put aside during the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump rages against his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden for the 2009 swine flu response.
News video: Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns

Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns 01:19

 Joe Biden Gets in Tense Argument With Factory Worker Over Guns The Democratic presidential candidate told a Michigan factory worker "‘you’re full of s---" on Tuesday. Biden was visiting with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at the site of a new Fiat Chrysler assembly plant. CBS...

Biden, Sanders challenge Trump on coronavirus [Video]Biden, Sanders challenge Trump on coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on Thursday both challenged U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration&apos;s response to the coronavirus. Jonah Green has..

Biden's Speech On Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Biden's Speech On Coronavirus Outbreak

The current Democratic presidential front-runner is Joe Biden, previous vice-president. He will deliver a speech on the country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak says Reuters. It will be one..

Twitter Applies 'Manipulated Media' Tag To Video Of Joe Biden

Twitter Applies 'Manipulated Media' Tag To Video Of Joe BidenWatch VideoTwitter recently applied a "manipulated media" label to a deceiving video of Joe Biden posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino and...
Russian social media accounts sow US election discord - again

"Like for Trump 2020," said one meme with a photo of Donald Trump and a photo of Joe Biden. "Ignore for Biden 2020."
