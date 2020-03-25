Global  

Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Marry In Very Intimate Ceremony at Australia Zoo

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are officially a married couple!! The longtime lovers tied the knot in a private ceremony held at the Australia Zoo on Wednesday (March 25). Bindi and Chandler still went through with their wedding amid the health crisis, BUT, they had to change all of their plans to not have any [...]
News video: Bindi Irwin has married Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin has married Chandler Powell 01:46

 Bindi Irwin has got married to Chandler Powell, just hours before new restrictions on weddings were introduced in Australia.

