R. Kelly seeks release from jail over coronavirus concerns

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
R. Kelly asked to be freed from a federal jail on Thursday, citing coronavirus concerns as the reason for his release.
News video: Monterey County Jail inmates start hunger strike over coronavirus concerns

Monterey County Jail inmates start hunger strike over coronavirus concerns 01:13

 The jail released 17 people this week to make social distancing when possible a little easier

