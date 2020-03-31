"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" - cast: Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Oliver Cooper, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Release date :* March 05, 2021

*Synopsis :* From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original "Ghostbusters" universe. In "Ghostbusters: Afterlife", ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this