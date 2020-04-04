|
Ain't No Sunshine singer Bill Withers passes away at 81
|
|
Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Soul legend Bill Withers is no more. He passed away at the age of 81 on Friday of heart complications, according to a statement issued by his family.
"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he...
|
|
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
Ain't No Sunshine singer Bill Withers dies 00:36
US singer-songwriter Bill Withers, whose hits included Lean On Me, has died aged 81, his family said. The singer died on Monday in Los Angeles, his family said in a statement.
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this