Ain't No Sunshine singer Bill Withers passes away at 81

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Soul legend Bill Withers is no more. He passed away at the age of 81 on Friday of heart complications, according to a statement issued by his family.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he...
News video: Ain't No Sunshine singer Bill Withers dies

Ain't No Sunshine singer Bill Withers dies 00:36

 US singer-songwriter Bill Withers, whose hits included Lean On Me, has died aged 81, his family said. The singer died on Monday in Los Angeles, his family said in a statement.

Tweets about this

IceT1158

theresa gilliland RT @CoryBooker: Ain't No Sunshine... today. I am so sad at Bill Withers’ passing. In this time of death and pain, I hold onto him. He was… 3 seconds ago

farrer_karen

Karen Farrer Rest in peace, Bill Withers. Your gifts live on. 'Lean on Me' singer Bill Withers dies at 81 https://t.co/gZriy17tAC via @nbcnews 1 minute ago

SuzanneWinland

Suzanne: Families Belong Together-donate to RAICES RT @Blavity: Fans expressed their love for the three-time Grammy Award winner who has a long list of hits, including "Ain’t No Sunshine" an… 1 minute ago

Cats1510

Catherine Millard Bill Withers, influential soul singer behind Ain't No Sunshine, dies aged 81 https://t.co/3joqlZ3Xw3 2 minutes ago

DenisHinds2

Denis Hinds RT @BBCBreaking: 'Ain't No Sunshine' and 'Lean On Me' singer Bill Withers dies at 81 https://t.co/33bSi8EvO2 2 minutes ago

Nicolasha9

Nicolasha🍀 RT @cnni: Bill Withers, the singer-songwriter whose soulful hits "Lean On Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine" became part of the soundtrack for a g… 3 minutes ago

GrooveMasterEdt

GrooveMasterEdition RT @QuickTake: Bill Withers, the soul singer behind 1970s hits like "Lean On Me," "Lovely Day," and "Ain’t No Sunshine," has died at the ag… 3 minutes ago

eliseetchanel

eliseetchanel RT @Lionel_Liptique: Va bien te faire enculer 2020. Bill Withers, influential soul singer behind Ain't No Sunshine, dies aged 81 https://t… 4 minutes ago

