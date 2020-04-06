Logan Williams Wiki: Young Barry Allen Actor from “The Flash” Dies at 16

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The cast of CW’s The Flash and other TV shows are mourning the loss of Logan Williams, a young actor who died suddenly on April 2. He was only 16. Among an array of roles in his career, Williams has played a young Barry Allen in the Arrowverse series and also starred alongside Lori Loughlin […]



