'Bond girl' Honor Blackman passes away Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

British actress Honor Blackman, who became the oldest 'Bond girl' when she starred across Sean Connery in "Goldfinger", has died of old-age complications at the age of 94, reports said on Monday



Her family said she died peacefully of natural causes at home in Lewes, East Sussex, the BBC reported. Blackman's martial arts... 👓 View full article

