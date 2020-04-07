Global  

'Bond girl' Honor Blackman passes away

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
British actress Honor Blackman, who became the oldest 'Bond girl' when she starred across Sean Connery in "Goldfinger", has died of old-age complications at the age of 94, reports said on Monday

Her family said she died peacefully of natural causes at home in Lewes, East Sussex, the BBC reported. Blackman's martial arts...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Former Bond girl Honor Blackman has died

Former Bond girl Honor Blackman has died 01:11

 Honor Blackman, who starred in James Bond film 'Goldfinger' and TV series 'The Avengers', has died at the age of 94.

