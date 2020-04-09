Global  

Dennis Quaid Defends Donald Trump's Coronavirus Response: He's 'Doing a Good Job'

Just Jared Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Dennis Quaid is praising Donald Trump in his response to Coronavirus – aka COVID-19. The 66-year-old actor told the Daily Beast, “I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states – and all of the American people – what they need, and also [...]
Credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: How Trump has reacted to journalists questioning his handling of the coronavirus crisis

How Trump has reacted to journalists questioning his handling of the coronavirus crisis 02:29

 With Donald Trump under increasing scrutiny over his approach to the coronavirus crisis in the US, the president has used his daily press briefings to lash out at the media. With more than 165,000 recorded cases, the US is now the worst-affected country in the world.

