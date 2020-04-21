Global  

Meghan Markle makes first appearance on Good Morning America since royal exit

Meghan Markle makes first appearance on Good Morning America since royal exit

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made her first TV appearance on Monday since stepping down as a senior member of the British Royal family alongside her husband Prince Harry. According to Us Weekly, Markle's appearance on 'Good Morning America' was pre-recorded. The clip was to promote 'Elephant' the Disneynature documentary...
