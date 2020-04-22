Global  

CNN’s Brianna Keilar, Anderson Cooper Slam Vegas Mayor After Wild Interview: ‘Seemed So Blasé About the Severity of the Virus’

Mediaite Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
CNN’s Brianna Keilar, Anderson Cooper Slam Vegas Mayor After Wild Interview: ‘Seemed So Blasé About the Severity of the Virus’*Anderson Cooper* appeared on CNN this afternoon to talk with colleague *Brianna Keilar* about his wild interview with Las Vegas Mayor *Carolyn Goodman*.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
 Mayor Carolyn Goodman talked to CNN's Anderson Cooper about the reopening of Nevada during an interview on April 22.

