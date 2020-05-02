Celebrate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Birthday With His Sweetest Father-Daughter Pics
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? We hope for his sake it's the scent of a freshly-baked birthday cake, since Dwayne Johnson is turning 48 today! Okay, that was kind of a dad...
Happy Birthday, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson! Dwayne Douglas Johnson, also known as The Rock, was born on May 2, 1972, and turns 48. He was born in Hayward, California. Johnson made his debut with the WWE in 1996. He became known as “The Rock” and won his first WWE Championship in 1998. He went on...