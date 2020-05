Jon Nicosia CNN Ridiculed for Inviting Greta Thunberg to Its Latest Coronavirus Town Hall: 'This Has to Be a Joke, Right?'… https://t.co/wXY9gsVIRX 40 minutes ago Adam Sank 🏳️‍🌈 Anyone want to explain to me how Greta Thunberg is less of a Coronavirus expert than Jared Kushner? https://t.co/HTMeaRTufN via @mediaite 55 minutes ago WE are Q👩🏻‍💻👊🏼✝️🌈🙏SAVING THE WORLD🙏 RT @Mediaite: CNN Ridiculed for Inviting Greta Thunberg to Its Latest Coronavirus Town Hall: 'This Has to Be a Joke, Right?' https://t.co/X… 1 hour ago NickL Yes, there’s no reason for her to be on a coronavirus town hall, but on the other hand, this might lead to another… https://t.co/4AXybjWVZ8 2 hours ago Mediaite CNN Ridiculed for Inviting Greta Thunberg to Its Latest Coronavirus Town Hall: 'This Has to Be a Joke, Right?' https://t.co/X34LE9XMbH 3 hours ago