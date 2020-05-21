Global  

Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, & More to Hand Over Social Media Accounts to COVID-19 Experts

Just Jared Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Julia Roberts and Hugh Jackman are giving up control of their social media accounts! Starting on Thursday (May 21), stars will be handing over their social accounts to COVID-19 experts as part of the #PassTheMic campaign. Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci will use the stars’ platforms to share facts and science-driven perspectives on the pandemic. [...]
