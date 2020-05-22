John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' sold to ViacomCBS for expanded release with new host
Friday, 22 May 2020 () John Krasinski’s breakout hit YouTube series “Some Good News” has been licensed by ViacomCBS in a deal that will see the host replaced as it moves to the network's other platforms.
John Krasinski's "Some Good News" is leaving YouTube and headed to ViacomCBS., a Tom Brady docuseries will follow 'The Last Dance' at ESPN and Lori Loughlin and her husband agree to plead guilty in the..
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:05Published