Morning Joe Directly Addresses Trump’s ‘Cold Case’ Murder Conspiracy: ‘It is Unspeakably Cruel’
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Joe Scarborough and the set of Morning Joe directly addressed the “cold case” murder conspiracy put forth by President Donald Trump surrounding the death of a former Florida-based intern when the morning show host served as a Republican congressman roughly two decades ago. Her name is Lori Klausutis and Trump has used her tragic death to ostensibly […]
President Donald Trump has attacked MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by baselessly claiming he was involved in the death of his aide in 2001. Twitter refuses to take down Trump’s conspiracy theory from the social media platform.