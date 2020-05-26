Global  

Morning Joe Directly Addresses Trump’s ‘Cold Case’ Murder Conspiracy: ‘It is Unspeakably Cruel’

Mediaite Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Joe Scarborough and the set of Morning Joe directly addressed the “cold case” murder conspiracy put forth by President Donald Trump surrounding the death of a former Florida-based intern when the morning show host served as a Republican congressman roughly two decades ago. Her name is Lori Klausutis and Trump has used her tragic death to ostensibly […]
