BREAKING: Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third Degree Murder

Mediaite Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
BREAKING: Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third Degree MurderFloyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground. The four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired, but his family has said that they want them all to be charged with murder.
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George Floyd

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George Floyd 00:32

 The Minneapolis police officer who restrained an unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck has been arrested. According to Reuters, officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder. The victim, 46-year-old George Floyd died a short time after Chauvin knelt on his throat for five...

