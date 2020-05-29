BREAKING: Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third Degree Murder
The Minneapolis police officer who restrained an unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck has been arrested. According to Reuters, officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder. The victim, 46-year-old George Floyd died a short time after Chauvin knelt on his throat for five...
