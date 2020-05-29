BREAKING: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Finally Arrested + Charged W/ Murder Of George Floyd

Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After days of online and in-person protests throughout Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, ex-officer Derek Chauvin has reportedly been arrested and placed into police custody. Derek Chauvin According to reports, now-former police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after going viral for contributing to Floyd’s death. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced […]



