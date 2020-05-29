BREAKING: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Finally Arrested + Charged W/ Murder Of George Floyd
Friday, 29 May 2020 () After days of online and in-person protests throughout Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, ex-officer Derek Chauvin has reportedly been arrested and placed into police custody. Derek Chauvin According to reports, now-former police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after going viral for contributing to Floyd’s death. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced […]
The post BREAKING: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Finally Arrested + Charged W/ Murder Of George Floyd appeared first on .
Ex-Minneapolis Cop Charged With Murder in George Floyd's Death According to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Derek Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday. Video of Chauvin leaning his knee into..