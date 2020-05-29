Global  

BREAKING: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Finally Arrested + Charged W/ Murder Of George Floyd

SOHH Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
BREAKING: Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Finally Arrested + Charged W/ Murder Of George FloydAfter days of online and in-person protests throughout Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, ex-officer Derek Chauvin has reportedly been arrested and placed into police custody. Derek Chauvin According to reports, now-former police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after going viral for contributing to Floyd’s death. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced […]

Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: DPS Commissioner: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody

DPS Commissioner: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody 03:56

 Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests and outcry across the city and nation (3:57). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020

