George Floyd, fired officer Derek Chauvin worked at same Minneapolis nightclub
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () A white Minneapolis police officer and the black man he's charged with killing both worked as security guards at the same Latin nightclub as recently as last year, but its former owner says she's not sure if they knew each other.
The late George Floyd reportedly worked at the same Minneapolis nightclub as Derek Chauvin, the police officer who kneeled on his neck and has now been charged... Just Jared Also reported by •SOHH •Independent •New Zealand Herald •Mediaite •CBS News
Kellie Chauvin, the wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, said she is filing for divorce. In a statement issued by her attorney, Kellie... WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
Tweets about this
zoe RT @ChiemerieEsiowu: 4 Minneapolis police officers have been fired in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.
Floyd was unarmed & handcuff… 6 seconds ago
Joe DeSua RT @TomiLahren: The officer who killed George Floyd is fired, under investigation & charged with murder. What justice are you seeking by b… 9 seconds ago
Xtra-CQQL George Floyd, fired officer Derek Chauvin worked at same Minneapolis nightclub | Fox News https://t.co/NqEJju1M5L 1 minute ago