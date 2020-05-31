Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd, fired officer Derek Chauvin worked at same Minneapolis nightclub

FOXNews.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
A white Minneapolis police officer and the black man he's charged with killing both worked as security guards at the same Latin nightclub as recently as last year, but its former owner says she's not sure if they knew each other.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: DPS Commissioner: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody

DPS Commissioner: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody 03:56

 Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests and outcry across the city and nation (3:57). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fired MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Is Arrested For George Floyd [Video]

Fired MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Is Arrested For George Floyd

Executive Produced By: Pro The Goat https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:57Published
NFL's Goodell releases statement saying league is "greatly saddened" by killings of black people in the U.S. [Video]

NFL's Goodell releases statement saying league is "greatly saddened" by killings of black people in the U.S.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell releases statement saying the league is "greatly saddened" by the recent high-profile killings of black people in the U.S., including George Floyd

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd Worked at Same Club as Derek Chauvin, the Cop Charged with His Murder (Report)

The late George Floyd reportedly worked at the same Minneapolis nightclub as Derek Chauvin, the police officer who kneeled on his neck and has now been charged...
Just Jared Also reported by •SOHHIndependentNew Zealand HeraldMediaiteCBS News

Wife of accused officer says she's divorcing him

Wife of accused officer says she's divorcing himKellie Chauvin, the wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, said she is filing for divorce. In a statement issued by her attorney, Kellie...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

zoetylerr

zoe RT @ChiemerieEsiowu: 4 Minneapolis police officers have been fired in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Floyd was unarmed & handcuff… 6 seconds ago

havegunjoe

Joe DeSua RT @TomiLahren: The officer who killed George Floyd is fired, under investigation & charged with murder. What justice are you seeking by b… 9 seconds ago

RGcool2671

Xtra-CQQL George Floyd, fired officer Derek Chauvin worked at same Minneapolis nightclub | Fox News https://t.co/NqEJju1M5L 1 minute ago

boycottdrphil

Boycott Dr. Phil And Donald Trump I love Karma – as for the wife, stay away from #DrPhilIsADisgrace if he approaches you to get on his show – Fired M… https://t.co/aT6fB0nKbR 2 minutes ago