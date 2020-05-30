Global  

Prince William Gets Real About The Struggles of Homeschooling During BBC Documentary

Just Jared Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Prince William is opening up about how homeschooling is going for him and Kate Middleton amid school shutdowns during the pandemic. In the new BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Mental Health, the 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge revealed that there have been struggles with his eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. “Homeschooling is fun, [...]
