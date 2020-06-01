Global  

Donald Trump Moved to Underground Bunker at White House Amid Protests

Just Jared Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
President Donald Trump was “briefly taken to the underground bunker” as protesters gathered outside of the White House in Washington, DC on Sunday night (May 31). CNN reports that First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, 14, were also taken to the bunker. Another source said that “if the condition at the White House [...]
News video: Clashes outside White House over George Floyd's death, Trump rushed to bunker

Clashes outside White House over George Floyd's death, Trump rushed to bunker 01:57

 Clashes broke out outside the White House against the death of George Floyd. Security personnel had to fire tear gas to disperse the protesters who had gathered and lit fires outside the White House. Reports suggest that President Trump was taken into a bunker in the White House. Thousands have taken...

