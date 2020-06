Twitter Users Slam Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh's Donation Amount Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who is the artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear, is under fire for his donation amount to the (F)EMPOWER Community Bond Fund amid the George Floyd protests He posted to his Instagram Story on Sunday (May 31) about his $50 donation to the organization, but many believed the amount was too [...] 👓 View full article

