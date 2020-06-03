Nirvana's Krist Novoselic Heaps Praise On Donald Trump's "Strong And Direct" Leadership

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*Nirvana* bassist *Krist Novoselic* has praised Donald Trump's "strong and direct" leadership.



It's been a week of upheaval for the United States, with widespread protests following the death of George Floyd being met with police violence.



In Seattle - Nirvana's home city - law enforcement declared a riot, with footage from the city being beamed around the globe.



Somewhat remarkably, Nirvana bass player Krist Novoselic believes "Trump knocked it out of the park" with his "strong and direct" response.



Writing on his personal Facebook page (which was later switched to private) he said:



"Wow!!! I know many of you can’t stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech. Social media and television are looping images of societal breakdown. I agree, the president should not be sending troops into states – and he legally might not be able to anyway – nevertheless, his tone in this speech is strong and direct."



"I have been watching the images in the media and thinking about how polarized our country is. I mean, even wearing medical masks in public can be seen as a political statement! The violence (and not the protests) appear as a leftist insurrection. Imagine if so-called “patriot militias” were raising this kind of hell?"



"If this were the case, left wing people would welcome federal intervention. Most Americans want peace in their communities and President Trump spoke to this desire. Never mind the legal details that few understand – Trump said he would stop the violence and this speaks to many."



Krist Novoselic's former band mate Dave Grohl was not available for comment - Foo Fighters observed *#TheShowMustBePaused* yesterday (June 2nd).



