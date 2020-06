Meera Chopra: Threatened with gang rape and acid attack Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A harmless chat session with her fans on Twitter, on Tuesday, snowballed into cyber bullying for Section 375 actor Meera Chopra. The actor had little idea that she would be at the receiving end of rape threats for stating that she was not a fan of Telugu star NT Rama Rao Jr, popularly known as Jr NTR.



A harmless chat session with her fans on Twitter, on Tuesday, snowballed into cyber bullying for Section 375 actor Meera Chopra. The actor had little idea that she would be at the receiving end of rape threats for stating that she was not a fan of Telugu star NT Rama Rao Jr, popularly known as Jr NTR.It started innocuously

