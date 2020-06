Shraddha Kapoor urges people to sign petition for strict actions against animal cruelty Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday raised her voice against animal cruelty following the death of a pregnant elephant after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers in Kerala's Malappuram.



The actor urged people to sign a petition to impose stricter laws against animal cruelty. The 'Aashiqui 2' star put out... 👓 View full article

