Pregnant elephant killed in Kerala: My heart has shattered and broken, says Shraddha Kapoor
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Earlier this week, a horrific incident came to light where some people in Kerala murdered a pregnant Elephant by feeding her a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers. Amongst many who are enraged over this incident was Shraddha Kapoor.
Known for being vocal about supporting animals and various organisations that work towards the...
A pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly standing in water, after eating pineapples filled with crackers on May 27. Fruits with fire crackers were offered to her allegedly by some locals. The fruit exploded in her mouth, leading to the inevitable tragedy. The elephant eventually walked up to the...
Tweets about this
Sandeep Gudi Kerala Forest Department - www.forest.kerala.gov.in: Criminal charge against those who killed the pregnant… https://t.co/eoxQ1rWh68 9 seconds ago
Sudheer__love_rashmi Kerala Forest Department - www.forest.kerala.gov.in: Criminal charge against those who killed the pregnant… https://t.co/WWPNVAr1K7 16 seconds ago