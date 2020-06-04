Global  

‘You Think I’m in Trump’s Pocket’: Lindsey Graham Defends His Review of Russia Probe in Fiery Senate Rant

Mediaite Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivered a fiery rant on Thursday, during which he blasted the other members of the committee and defended himself against those who think he's in President Donald Trump's "pocket."
