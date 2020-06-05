Global  

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates What Would Have Been Gianna Bryant's 8th Grade Graduation

Just Jared Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant is celebrating an emotional milestone. The 38-year-old wife of Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash alongside their daughter Gianna, posted a special message for Gianna on Friday (June 5). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Bryant “Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and [...]
Related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'Hundreds of Millions' in Damages After Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]

Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'Hundreds of Millions' in Damages After Kobe Bryant's Death

Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'Hundreds of Millions' in Damages After Kobe Bryant's Death Vanessa was left heartbroken in January when the NBA legend and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, both lost their..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Vanessa Bryant Seeks Damages From Helicopter Company For Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant [Video]

Vanessa Bryant Seeks Damages From Helicopter Company For Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

The new claim says the late NBA star was worth $600 million at the time of his death. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:29Published
Kobe Bryant honored in Bosnia with giant mural on school wall [Video]

Kobe Bryant honored in Bosnia with giant mural on school wall

Massive Kobe Bryant mural unveiled at an elementary school in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:29Published

