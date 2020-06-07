Global  

BTS Army Raises Over $500,000 in Less Than a Day for Black Lives Matter Charities

Just Jared Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
The BTS Army is showing up. Following the news that the South Korean boy band donated $1 million alongside their agency, Big Hit Entertainment, to Black Lives Matter, fans of the group organized the #MatchAMillion initiative to match their favorite group’s donation – and they’re well over halfway there in just a day’s time. PHOTOS: [...]
 South Korean boy band BTS and Big Hit Entertainment have donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.

