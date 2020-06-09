Bravo Fires Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute From 'VanderPump Rules' Following Racist Comments
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to VanderPump Rules. The two reality stars have been fired by Bravo for their past racist remarks against former co-star Faith Stowers. “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the [...]
