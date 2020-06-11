Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanessa Bryant Gets 2 Tattoos in Honor of Kobe & Gianna

Just Jared Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant has revealed that she got two tattoos in honor of Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. Vanessa worked with tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, who made a house call to give her the tattoo on her neck (in honor of Kobe) and the tattoo on her wrist (in honor of Gigi). She [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'Hundreds of Millions' in Damages After Kobe Bryant's Death

Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'Hundreds of Millions' in Damages After Kobe Bryant's Death 00:45

 Vanessa Bryant Seeks 'Hundreds of Millions' in Damages After Kobe Bryant's Death Vanessa was left heartbroken in January when the NBA legend and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, both lost their lives in a helicopter crash which killed seven others. Vanessa is now seeking damages from the...

Related videos from verified sources

Local tattoo artists offer covering up racist tattoos in midst of Black Lives Matter movement [Video]

Local tattoo artists offer covering up racist tattoos in midst of Black Lives Matter movement

Local tattoo artists offer covering up racist tattoos in midst of Black Lives Matter movement

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:52Published
Vanessa Bryant Seeks Damages From Helicopter Company For Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant [Video]

Vanessa Bryant Seeks Damages From Helicopter Company For Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

The new claim says the late NBA star was worth $600 million at the time of his death. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:29Published
Kobe Bryant honored in Bosnia with giant mural on school wall [Video]

Kobe Bryant honored in Bosnia with giant mural on school wall

Massive Kobe Bryant mural unveiled at an elementary school in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoos Honoring Gianna and Kobe Bryant

 Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself getting a tattoo in honor of her late husband Kobe Bryant. "I wanted my boo boo's...
E! Online


Tweets about this

GirlyVirgo78

AJ♍ 🎙🎧🎛📻 RT @Complex: Vanessa Bryant gets two tattoos honoring her late husband #KobeBryant and daughter #GiGiBryant: https://t.co/2UjczhlJh3 https… 4 minutes ago

GibbSelleck

Jessica Gibb-Selleck RT @people: Vanessa Bryant Reveals She Got Tattoos in Honor of Kobe and Gianna https://t.co/iI6u9CXTei 46 minutes ago

reeceecup

🏳️‍🌈pansexual princess 🏳️‍🌈 RT @JustJared: Vanessa Bryant revealed she got two tattoos in honor of her late husband Kobe and their late daughter Gigi: https://t.co/aVB… 47 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Vanessa Bryant revealed she got two tattoos in honor of her late husband Kobe and their late daughter Gigi: https://t.co/aVBHCAvk8b 53 minutes ago