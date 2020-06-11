Vanessa Bryant Gets 2 Tattoos in Honor of Kobe & Gianna
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Vanessa Bryant has revealed that she got two tattoos in honor of Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. Vanessa worked with tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, who made a house call to give her the tattoo on her neck (in honor of Kobe) and the tattoo on her wrist (in honor of Gigi). She [...]
