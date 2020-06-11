Josh Gad shows off the gift Dame Judi Dench got him for 'Artemis Fowl'

Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 2 hours ago Artemis Fowl Movie Clip - A New Story Will Begin 01:04 Artemis Fowl Movie Clip - A New Story Will Begin - Plot Synopsis: Artemis Fowl is a 12-year-old genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds. He soon finds himself in an epic battle against a race of powerful underground fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance. US...