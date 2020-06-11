Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Josh Gad shows off the gift Dame Judi Dench got him for 'Artemis Fowl'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Josh Gad talks with USA TODAY's Bryan Alexander about Disney's "Artemis Fowl" and why he's kept so busy during the coronavirus quarantine.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Artemis Fowl Movie Clip - A New Story Will Begin

Artemis Fowl Movie Clip - A New Story Will Begin 01:04

 Artemis Fowl Movie Clip - A New Story Will Begin - Plot Synopsis: Artemis Fowl is a 12-year-old genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds. He soon finds himself in an epic battle against a race of powerful underground fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance. US...

Related videos from verified sources

Josh Gad Teases The Magical World Of 'Artemis Fowl' [Video]

Josh Gad Teases The Magical World Of 'Artemis Fowl'

From playing Olaf to LeFou, Josh Gad is a Disney darling. Now, he's taking on the role of Mulch Diggums in "Artemis Fowl". The actor tells ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman what it was like to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:30Published
Artemis Fowl on Disney+ - "Irish Blessing" Clip [Video]

Artemis Fowl on Disney+ - "Irish Blessing" Clip

Check out the official "Irish Blessing" clip from the Disney+ science fiction movie movie Artemis Fowl, based on the novel by Eoin Colfe. It stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:20Published
Disney's Artemis Fowl on Disney+ - Official Trailer [Video]

Disney's Artemis Fowl on Disney+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official "Disney+" trailer for Artemis Fowl starring Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrel and Judi Dench! Release Date: June 12, 2020 on..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

"Artemis Fowl" - cast: Ferdia Shaw, Colin Farrell, Josh Gad, Judi Dench, Lara McDonnell, Nonso Anozie, Miranda Raison, Hong Chau, Adrian Scarborough, Joshua McGuire, Simone Kirby, Bernardo Santos, Nikesh Patel, Ruth Horrocks, Richard Price, Michael Rouse

Artemis Fowl - cast: Ferdia Shaw, Colin Farrell, Josh Gad, Judi Dench, Lara McDonnell, Nonso Anozie, Miranda Raison, Hong Chau, Adrian Scarborough, Joshua McGuire, Simone Kirby, Bernardo Santos, Nikesh Patel, Ruth Horrocks, Richard Price, Michael Rouse *Release date :* June 12, 2020 *Synopsis :* It's about 12-year-old Artemis who is a millionaire, a genius - and above all, a criminal mastermind. But Artemis...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this