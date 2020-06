Late Night Roundup: The Hosts Question Trump’s Tulsa Rally on Juneteenth: ‘Couldn’t You Just Not?’ Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel went after President Donald Trump for holding a rally Tulsa, Oklahoma -- the home of a racist massacre, on June 19, or Juneteenth, a day that honors the end of slavery. Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel went after President Donald Trump for holding a rally Tulsa, Oklahoma -- the home of a racist massacre, on June 19, or Juneteenth, a day that honors the end of slavery. 👓 View full article