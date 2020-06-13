Global  

Gal Gadot announces new release date for 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Mid-Day Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Actor Gal Gadot on Saturday announced the new release date for her much-anticipated movie 'Wonder Woman 1984'. The superhero flick, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on August 14, has been pushed to October 2. Gadot shared the information on Twitter and also thanked fans for being supportive throughout. "The new...
Related news from verified sources

'Wonder Woman 1984' gets new release date

 Gal Gadot on Saturday announced the new release date for her much-anticipated movie 'Wonder Woman 1984'. The superhero flick, which was earlier slated to hit the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Jerusalem PostWorldNewsJust Jared

"Wonder Woman 1984" - cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen

Wonder Woman 1984 - cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen *Release date :* October 02, 2020 *Synopsis :* Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Womanâs next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max...
AceShowbiz

Tenet release date: Christopher Nolan's new blockbuster pushed back along with The Matrix 4 and Wonder Woman 1984

 Warner Bros is planning to screen 'Inception' in cinemas on the day 'Tenet' was supposed to be released
Independent


