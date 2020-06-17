Global  

Atlanta Cop Responsible For Killing Rayshard Brooks Arrested + Charged W/ Felony Murder

SOHH Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Atlanta Cop Responsible For Killing Rayshard Brooks Arrested + Charged W/ Felony MurderThe former Atlanta police officer responsible for shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks last week at a Wendy’s parking lot has been charged with murder. The arrest comes days after shocking footage from the deadly incident went viral. Rayshard x Garrett According to reports, Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder with his accompanying officer […]

The post Atlanta Cop Responsible For Killing Rayshard Brooks Arrested + Charged W/ Felony Murder appeared first on .
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: 911 call releaseed in death of Rayshard Brooks

911 call releaseed in death of Rayshard Brooks 01:57

 There is still ongoing unrest in Atlanta over the killing of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks. Trevor Ault reports on the 911 call that lead up to that fatal encounter.

