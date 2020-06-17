|
Atlanta Cop Responsible For Killing Rayshard Brooks Arrested + Charged W/ Felony Murder
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
The former Atlanta police officer responsible for shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks last week at a Wendy’s parking lot has been charged with murder. The arrest comes days after shocking footage from the deadly incident went viral. Rayshard x Garrett According to reports, Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder with his accompanying officer […]
