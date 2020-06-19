Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan share the first look of Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into The Shadows
Friday, 19 June 2020 () *Abhishek Bachchan took* to his Instagram account on June 18 to share the first look of his upcoming series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. The actor looked intense and as soon as the poster was out, Bollywood celebrities couldn't stop commenting on his Instagram account and sharing stories.
Abhishek Bachchan announced his new project with Breathe Into The Shadows which will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on July 10th. Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bagged the role of 'Bankey' in Gulabo..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:50Published
After Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note in the memory of his dear friend Rishi Kapoor, Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too expressed their condolences on the demise..