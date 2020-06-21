Global  

K-Pop Fans and TikTok Users Claim They Derailed Trump Rally Attendance

Billboard.com Sunday, 21 June 2020
The lower than expected turnout at Donald Trump's June 20 rally may be in part thanks to fans of K-Pop and TikTok users. Get the details.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise

Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise 03:34

 Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would be the nation’s largest indoor social gathering since pandemic restrictions were imposed. This...

Related news from verified sources

Trump rally punk'd? TikTok and K-pop fans 'reserve ticket's for rally, then don't show up'

Trump rally punk'd? TikTok and K-pop fans 'reserve ticket's for rally, then don't show up' Did an army of teenagers and K-Pop fans play a prank on US president Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa by "reserving" tickets they had no intention of using?That's...
New Zealand Herald

'These kids are smart, they thought of everything': TikTok users claim some responsibility for low turnout to Trump's Tulsa rally

 Users of platform and Korean pop music fans say they registered hundreds of thousands of tickets as a prank
Independent

Trump campaign boasted that one million registered to attend his Tulsa rally. Only 6,200 turned up

 An unlikely alliance of TikTok users and Korean pop fans might have fooled the Trump campaign
Independent


