Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Fox Once Talked About Being Sexualized by Michael Bay at 15 & The Quotes Are Going Viral Now

Just Jared Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
One of Megan Fox‘s old interviews is going viral and people are calling out both director Michael Bay and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Back in 2009, Megan appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about being an extra in Bad Boys II, which was directed by Bay. Years later, they worked together on the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with MGK

Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with MGK 00:50

 Megan Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is "new and exciting", after 16 years with husband Brian Austin Green.

Related videos from verified sources

Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with Machine Gun Kelly The pair met while filming the movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' together and Megan is said to be enjoying the excitement of a new..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:50Published
Megan Fox dating Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is "officially dating" Machine Gun Kelly. The actress is believed to have struck up a romance with the rapper, after they were spotted together earlier this week. Megan and Kelly - real name..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published
Machine Gun Kelly 'in love' with Megan Fox [Video]

Machine Gun Kelly 'in love' with Megan Fox

Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly has declared he is 'in love' after enjoying a romantic picnic with a date widely believed to be Megan Fox.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this