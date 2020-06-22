Megan Fox Once Talked About Being Sexualized by Michael Bay at 15 & The Quotes Are Going Viral Now
Monday, 22 June 2020 () One of Megan Fox‘s old interviews is going viral and people are calling out both director Michael Bay and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Back in 2009, Megan appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about being an extra in Bad Boys II, which was directed by Bay. Years later, they worked together on the [...]
