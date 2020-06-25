Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film to stream on OTT from July 24
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara is all set to stream on Disney Hotstar from July 24 onwards. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a new poster of the film and also penned an emotional note in the fond memories of his leading man.
She described the film as a story of love, hope, and endless...
Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release on online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The announcement was made by movie's director Mukesh Chhabra on Twitter. With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie...
Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalized after she complained about breathlessness, it was confirmed she tested negative for Covid-19.
