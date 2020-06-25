Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film to stream on OTT from July 24

Mid-Day Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara is all set to stream on Disney Hotstar from July 24 onwards. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a new poster of the film and also penned an emotional note in the fond memories of his leading man.

She described the film as a story of love, hope, and endless...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally on July 24

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally on July 24 01:08

 Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release on online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The announcement was made by movie's director Mukesh Chhabra on Twitter. With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie...

Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch: Saroj Khan Hospitalised After Complaining About Breathlessness [Video]

Daily Punch: Saroj Khan Hospitalised After Complaining About Breathlessness

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalized after she complained about breathlessness, it was confirmed she tested negative for Covid-19. On the other hand, a second film was announced on actor..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:38Published
Lauren Gottlieb shares old chat with Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Lauren Gottlieb shares old chat with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb has shared screenshots of a conversation with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he opened up on making his place in Bollywood with his "average look and..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:25Published
Viral PostViral This Week: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Mukesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Quits Twitter [Video]

Viral PostViral This Week: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Mukesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Quits Twitter

The week after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was big on the investigation related to his depression and also restarted the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Actress Kangana Ranaut who was enraged by some..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

'Dil Bechara': Sushant Singh Rajput's final film gets digital release; here's when it will stream

 Sushant Singh Rajput's final film 'Dil Bechara' is the Hindi remake of 'The Fault In Our Stars' and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
DNA

Sushant Singh Rajput demise: 'Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying,' says late actor's Dil Bechara costar Sanjana Sanghi

 Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara, which is the adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars.
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Hindu

'I vow I'll do everything to make sure each dreams are fulfilled': Sanjana Sanghi's gut-wrenching tribute to Sushant

 Sanjana Sanghi's debut as the leading lady is 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.
DNA


Tweets about this

AcharyaKrutika

Krutika Acharya RT @Spotboye: #SushantSinghRajput's last film #DilBechara co-starring #SanjanaSanghi is set to release on OTT platform on July 24. However,… 12 minutes ago

NeetuSo76230329

Neetu Solanki We want to watch his last movie on big screen for giving last tribute to him , its injustice to him if it going to… https://t.co/ZWBjfFXeev 14 minutes ago

ipsita_shee

Ipsita Shee Karmakar News @lostboy54 #VikasGupta Vikas Guppta gets emotional seeing late Sushant Singh Rajput in the poster of Dil Bech… https://t.co/R6Nfc9Ai7v 15 minutes ago

kumarsaurabh14

Kumar Saurabh @foxstarhindi we want @itsSSR last movie dil bechara in multiplex or we are boycotting it #boycottdilbechara https://t.co/PMjYuu0Hr4 26 minutes ago

Ravi_upadhyay1

Panditjiiii🙏जय श्री राम🙏 RT @pinkvilla: Dil Bechara: Netizens not happy about Sushant Singh Rajput's last film not getting a theatrical release - https://t.co/s5r8z… 35 minutes ago

MeghaBabu12

Megha Babu Sushant’s Last Film ‘Dil Bechara’ Releasing on July 24 In a disappointment to Bollywood hero Sushant Singh Rajput’s… https://t.co/vy3DW58iQx 44 minutes ago

ihemantkishore

hk RT @benjaminbhuvi: - Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara will stream on Hotstar from July 24 😶💔 - Really wanted to watch this movi… 47 minutes ago

BollywoodAdda5

Bollywood Adda “Never imagined I would be releasing Dil Bechara without Sushant Singh Rajput” - Mukesh Chhabra https://t.co/HiXY4zYR6t 49 minutes ago