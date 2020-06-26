Global  

Elton John’s Ex-Wife Renate Blauel Seeks High Court Injunction

Billboard.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel has launched legal action against the “Rocketman” in London’s High Court.
 Sir Elton John's ex-wife, Renate Blauel, is taking the singer to court.

Elton John's ex-wife, Renate Blauel, seeking injunction against singer

 Elton John’s ex-wife, Renate Blauel, is planning on seeing the “Sacrifice” singer in court after filing a lawsuit against him in the United Kingdom.
FOXNews.com

Elton John’s ex-wife, Renate Blauel, breaks decades of silence to file high court injunction against the gay icon

 The ex-wife of Elton John, Renate Blauel, has launched legal proceedings against the “Rocketman” singer at Britain’s High Court. Blauel, 67, shattered her...
PinkNews

Elton John Taken to Court by Ex-Wife

 The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker is dragged to court by Renate Blauel as she is seeking injunction against her former husband more than three decades after their...
AceShowbiz


