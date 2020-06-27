Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prachi Desai believes celebrating his brilliance is the best way to remember Sushant Singh Rajput

Mid-Day Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput left his fans and the film industry heartbroken when he passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor committed suicide by hanging, leaving everyone in shock and sorrow. Countless people, fans and friends alike, took to social media to pen messages for the late actor, and share photos and videos in his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally on July 24

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally on July 24 01:08

 Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' to release on online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. The announcement was made by movie's director Mukesh Chhabra on Twitter. With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie...

Related videos from verified sources

Mouni Roy shares throwback photos with Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Mouni Roy shares throwback photos with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Mouni Roy on Friday remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput by sharing some pictures on social media.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:41Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' to release digitally

The late Sushant Singh Rajputs last film "Dil Bechara" will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:32Published
Rajkummar Rao promotes Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' [Video]

Rajkummar Rao promotes Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'

"You'll be missed Bhai," Rajkummar Rao had written in his social media post on the day Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Now the actor has taken up the responsibility to promote Sushant's last film..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this