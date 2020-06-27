Watch: Freddie Gibbs Says It’s Over For Jeezy, Huey Slain At 32, Kanye West Brings Yeezy To Gap
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on St. Louis rapper Huey getting killed at 32, Freddie Gibbs taking direct aim at former business affiliate Jeezy and Kanye West taking his Yeezy brand to GAP. Watch and comment below!
According to Business Insider, as a teenager, Kanye West worked at a Gap store in Chicago.
Now, as a billionaire rapper and entrepreneur, he's teaming up with the iconic, yet struggling brand to create a new Yeezy clothing collection.
The line will be called Yeezy Gap and will hit Gap stores and be...