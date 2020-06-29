Kelsea Ballerini Calls Out Chase Rice for Holding Concert Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Kelsea Ballerini is calling out country singer Chase Rice for holding a packed concert amid the Coronavirus pandemic that specifically calls for social distancing to slow the spread. Chase played the concert over the weekend in at the Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee. Less than 1,000 people were reportedly in attendance. “Imagine [...]
