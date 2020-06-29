Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Out Chase Rice for Holding Concert Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Just Jared Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Kelsea Ballerini is calling out country singer Chase Rice for holding a packed concert amid the Coronavirus pandemic that specifically calls for social distancing to slow the spread. Chase played the concert over the weekend in at the Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee. Less than 1,000 people were reportedly in attendance. “Imagine [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Country singer Chase Rice facing criticism after playing Tennessee concert

Country singer Chase Rice facing criticism after playing Tennessee concert 00:40

 Country singer Chase Rice is catching criticism for playing a concert in Tennessee as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Talks Masks, Coronavirus Pandemic And Rallies [Video]

Joe Biden Talks Masks, Coronavirus Pandemic And Rallies

KDKA's Ken Rice spoke one-on-one with Joe Biden in Lancaster.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:39Published
Musicians Play to an Audience of Potted Plants at Opera Reopening [Video]

Musicians Play to an Audience of Potted Plants at Opera Reopening

Barcelona’s Liceu opera house is reopening after closing its doors due to the pandemic, but the audience looks a little different than normal.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:50Published
Event promoter, Live Nation plans to cut artists payments, shift costs due to COVID-19 [Video]

Event promoter, Live Nation plans to cut artists payments, shift costs due to COVID-19

The Coronavirus has left millions without work and struggling to make ends meet, many of which are in the entertainment industry. A concert promoter, Live Nation, recently sent a memo to artists about..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Kelsea Ballerini calls out Chase Rice for performing packed concert as coronavirus cases rise

 Kelsea Ballerini is calling out Chase Rice after her fellow singer performed to a packed crowd while coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to rise.
USATODAY.com

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

 Rice was under fire after crowds at his Saturday night gig were seen going mask-free amid the coronavirus pandemic, while Janson was deemed irresponsible for his...
AceShowbiz

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Out ‘Selfish’ Chase Rice for Putting Fans’ ‘Health at Risk’ With Live Show

 Kelsea Ballerini is putting Chase Rice on blast for putting on a regular concert, without masks or social distancing enforced, in the middle of a global...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

dgreenbergs

DebbieResistsToSaveDemocracy Good for her - what he did was totally self-serving. Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice 'Selfish' for Performing Te… https://t.co/W6FOUXxmMG 36 seconds ago

KokoWWE1509

WWE is my life RT @people: Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice 'Selfish' for Performing Tennessee Concert During Pandemic​ https://t.co/y0cs4SpruD 8 minutes ago

US99Chicago

us99chicago So @ChaseRiceMusic is in some hot water after this weekend...@air_bear29 has all the tea on her #DeepDish on Countr… https://t.co/ryS8FTqJXk 9 minutes ago

NewCountry931

New Country 93.1 Yikes, that's definitely a lot of people. https://t.co/nPZhtOS87M 17 minutes ago

kbaileyjava2

Love, Kyle RT @JustJared: Kelsea Ballerini is calling out singer Chase Rice for what he did during the pandemic: https://t.co/DlopUFOGp7 18 minutes ago

cincoroles

carneasadafries ⁦@KelseaBallerini⁩ dont know who u are..#AmericanIdol participant? but newsflash! DEF NOT this guys resp'blty...it… https://t.co/mOOrbtHzEh 19 minutes ago

FlyLibi

Libi RT @Tennessean: Kelsea Ballerini calls out Chase Rice for performing packed concert as coronavirus cases rise https://t.co/X6jF9pd87d 20 minutes ago

HannahYasharoff

Hannah Yasharoff The show(s) will go on for Chase Rice this summer after he faced backlash for a not-so-socially distant concert ove… https://t.co/B9tTsAeW9T 27 minutes ago