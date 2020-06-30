Katherine Langford Goes Through It In The Full Trailer For 'Cursed'
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Katherine Langford emerges from the water, sword in hand, in the just released trailer for her upcoming series Cursed! The full trailer comes almost two weeks after Netflix revealed the first teaser clip for the show. Here’s a synopsis: Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (Langford), a [...]
CURSED Season 1 (Katherine Langford) - Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission..