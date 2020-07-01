Global  

Prince Harry apologizes for ‘institutional racism’ during Princess Diana Awards ceremony

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Prince Harry delivered a special message during the 2020 Princess Diana Awards on July 1, which would have been the late humanitarian’s 59th birthday.
News video: Prince Harry delivers a speech about racism at The Diana Awards

Prince Harry delivers a speech about racism at The Diana Awards 01:47

 Named after his late mother Princess Diana, Prince Harry discusses his mother's compassion towards people from every background and assures the public that he and Meghan are committed to doing the same to tackle institutional racism and racial injustices.

