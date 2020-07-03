Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away due to cardiac arrest

Video credit: ANI - Published 5 hours ago Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at 71 01:26 Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71 in Mumbai on July 03. She was admitted to hospital on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital. The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad. She...