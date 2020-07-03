Global  

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away due to cardiac arrest

Mid-Day Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Saroj Khan, the popular Bollywood choreographer, was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 17, is no more. Saroj Khan, 71, was admitted with breathing complains passed away due to cardiac arrest at 1.52 am early on July 3, 2020. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at 71

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at 71 01:26

 Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71 in Mumbai on July 03. She was admitted to hospital on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital. The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad. She...

