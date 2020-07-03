Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album Has Been Released - Stream It Here
Friday, 3 July 2020 () The late rapper Pop Smoke‘s debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, has been released posthumously. The young star died back in February at the age of 20 after he was shot and killed during a home invasion. His cause of death detailed the injuries he suffered in the attack. Pop Smoke‘s [...]
The Go-Go's Documentary movie trailer - Showtime - The Go-Go’s are rooted in music history as not just a pop phenomenon but groundbreakers as well. Born out of the L.A. punk scene, Charlotte Caffey (lead guitar, keyboards and vocals), Belinda Carlisle (lead vocals), Gina Schock (drums), Kathy...