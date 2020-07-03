Global  

Kacey Musgraves & Husband Ruston Kelly Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly have split. The 31-year-old Golden Hour singer and the 31-year-old singer-songwriter have parted ways, their reps confirmed to People on Friday (July 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kacey Musgraves “We’ve made this painful decision together. With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts [...]
