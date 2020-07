J.K. Rowling Compares ‘Hormones and Surgery’ To ‘Conversion Therapy’ In Latest Twitter Rant on LGBTQ+ Community Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling posted a series of tweets to Twitter on Sunday that claimed young people struggling with their mental health were being pushed to medicine, hormones, and surgery, comparing the practice to the widely criticized act of LGBTQ+ conversion therapy. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling posted a series of tweets to Twitter on Sunday that claimed young people struggling with their mental health were being pushed to medicine, hormones, and surgery, comparing the practice to the widely criticized act of LGBTQ+ conversion therapy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources St. Paul City Council Bans Conversion Therapy



During a city council meeting Wednesday, St. Paul City Council voted to ban conversion therapy for youth. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:24 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this