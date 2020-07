Zach Braff Reveals What Happened to Nick Cordero in the Hospital Before His Tragic Death Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Zach Braff was very good friends with the late Nick Cordero and his family, and he’s speaking about the heartbreak surrounding watching what happened to him as he died due to complications from Coronavirus at 41 years old. “Just for clarity’s sake, he didn’t have COVID-19 anymore,” Zach said on his podcast with Donald Faison. [...] 👓 View full article