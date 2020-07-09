Global  

The Internet ‘Forces’ Will Smith To Address August Alsina Dating Drama: “Jada Cannot Control Her H*es”

Thursday, 9 July 2020
The Internet ‘Forces’ Will Smith To Address August Alsina Dating Drama: “Jada Cannot Control Her H*es”The Internet has joke-jokes. Social media is refusing to let the August Alsina-Will Smith-Jada Pinkett drama die down once and for all and is continuing to unload epic, hard-hitting memes at the alleged love trio. Internet x Will Over the past few hours, more memes have surfaced centered on Will and Jada getting ripped for […]

The post The Internet ‘Forces’ Will Smith To Address August Alsina Dating Drama: “Jada Cannot Control Her H*es” appeared first on .
